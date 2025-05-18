Joshua Kimmich News: Scores on Saturday
Kimmich scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.
Kimmich scored the second goal in the 53rd minute, assisted by Michael Olise. Kimmich also created two chances and made a clearance. He concluded the season with three goal contributions, along with eight clearances, four interceptions, and four tackles in his last five appearances.
