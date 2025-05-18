Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Kimmich News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Kimmich scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Kimmich scored the second goal in the 53rd minute, assisted by Michael Olise. Kimmich also created two chances and made a clearance. He concluded the season with three goal contributions, along with eight clearances, four interceptions, and four tackles in his last five appearances.

Bayern Munich
