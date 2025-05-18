Joshua King News: Goal and assist in win

King scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against St. Etienne.

King put in an outstanding performance down Toulouse's attacking left flank Saturday. He found the net with one of the two shots he placed on target and provided the assist for Frank Magri's goal, Toulouse's second. He was subbed after 59 minutes. It had been seven games since the Norwegian found the net but with six goals this season he was the club's second highest scorer.