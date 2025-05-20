Joshua Zirkzee Injury: Back in team training

Zirkzee (hamstring) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, according to the club.

Zirkzee was initially ruled out for the season one month ago by his coach but was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, suggesting he could return before the end of the season and potentially make the squad for the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday. While he will likely not be fit enough to start after one month out, the Dutch forward might be a useful option off the bench for the final stretch of the season.