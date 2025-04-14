Joshua Zirkzee Injury: Injures hamstring Sunday

Zirkzee was forced off in the 55th minute of Sunday's 4-1 loss to Newcastle after suffering a hamstring injury and is set to miss a couple of games, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Josh, I think he will be out for some games. So, let's focus on the next one [against Lyon]."

Zirkzee will likely be assessed in the coming days to better understand the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. The forward could miss a couple of games and is ruled out of Thursday's important second leg against Lyon in the Europa League. That said, he started only two games in his last five appearances so his absence will not impact the starting XI much.