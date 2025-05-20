Joshua Zirkzee Injury: Named to squad list

Zrikzee (hamstring) is on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Tottenham.

Zirkzee was back in team training Tuesday, so it is no surprise the forward is on the squad list for the UEL final. This is huge news for the club, as he last saw the field April 13 due to the injury. He will likely see a bench role to begin, but will look to be called off the bench and hope to see a few minutes in the massive tilt.