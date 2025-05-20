Joshua Zirkzee Injury: Option Wednesday

Zirkzee (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's clash with Tottenham, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Me neither! So they recover quite well. They push, of course, and we have to respect the feeling of the player but we push a little bit, as they wanted to be part of the team. That is a very good sign."

Zirkzee was originally ruled out for the season after an injury against Newcastle. Surprisingly he's returned ahead of time and is an option for Wednesday's clash with Spurs in the Europa League final. It's a good sign for United, who have struggled for goals in recent months.