Joshua Zirkzee Injury: Out for season

Zirkzee (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season, according to manager Ruben Almirom. "Joshua is out for the season, so he's not going to play more this season. Let's prepare him for the next."

Zirkzee has received a brutal diagnosis after going down injured late into the club's last contest, with the forward now out for the season. This ends his first campaign with United, starting in 21 of his 45 appearances across all competitions, while notching six goals and two assists this campaign. This will force some changes, with Rasmus Hojlund likely to remain the starting forward for the rest of the season, with Zrikzee out