Joshua Zirkzee News: Comes off bench

Zirkzee played the final 20 minutes during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Zirkzee returned from a hamstring injury for the Europa League final. He replaced Rasmus Hojlund, who struggled for any sort of impact. Zirkzee was originally expected to be done for the season but is surprisingly fit ahead of schedule. Whether he's ready for significant minutes in the Premier League finale remains to be seen.