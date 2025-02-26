Joshua Zirkzee News: Starts and plays 90 Saturday
Zirkzee registered two shots in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.
Zirkzee struggled during Saturday's match, as he would see a minimal contribution when on the field. He would play the entire 90 minutes but only saw two shots, with neither finding the target. He still has four goal contributions in 26 league appearances this season, with his last being a goal two games ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now