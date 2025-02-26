Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Zirkzee headshot

Joshua Zirkzee News: Starts and plays 90 Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Zirkzee registered two shots in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Zirkzee struggled during Saturday's match, as he would see a minimal contribution when on the field. He would play the entire 90 minutes but only saw two shots, with neither finding the target. He still has four goal contributions in 26 league appearances this season, with his last being a goal two games ago.

Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United
