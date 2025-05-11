Fantasy Soccer
Josue Casimir News: Provides assist against Marseille

Published on May 11, 2025

Casimir assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Marseille.

Casimir assisted Issa Soumare's goal in the 66th minute with a well-delivered cross into the box. He was active in the attack with one chance created and three crosses. His contribution was a key moment in Le Havre's brief resurgence but it didn't last. He will try to contribute again on Saturday against Strasbourg. Le Havre will stay in the top flight with a win if either Reims or Nantes lose their final game. If they finish at their current 16th place, they will face a playoff against Metz, Dunkerque or Guingamp.

