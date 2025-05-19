Josue Casimir News: Scores in win

Casimir scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Strasbourg.

Casimir's goal played a huge role in Le Havre's spot in Ligue 1 next season, taking the 3-2 win over Strasbourg. This is his second full campaign with the side at the top level of French Football, making 23 starts in 27 appearances. He recorded his first four league goals of his career, while also making three assists and collecting 37 tackles (26 won), 85 crosses (14 won) and 28 clearances.