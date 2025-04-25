Jota Silva Injury: Working back from injury

Jota was out during a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Manchester City, per manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "We have a lot of concerns. We are assessing players day by day and players coming back. There's still tomorrow to go. Moreno the same and players who have had issues from previous games."

Jota missed out against Tottenham after playing an hour in the start against Everton. The winger has been a bench option for the most part, but would leave Forest lacking a bit of depth if ruled out for Sunday's match. With the winger sidelined Forest played a narrower 4-2-2 last time out against Spurs.