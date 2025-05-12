Jovan Lukic News: Creates three chances Saturday
Lukic had one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Lukic created three chances in Saturday's draw, setting a new season high. He also took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won four tackles, made one clearance and won eight duels before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Jeremy Rafanello.
