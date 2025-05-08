Fantasy Soccer
Juan Cuadrado Injury: Picks up thigh strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Cuadrado suffered a grade one right biceps femoris strain in the final minutes of the Monza game, Atalanta announced.

Cuadrado will need two to three weeks to recover, so he might not be able to do so before the season ends. He's been backing up Raoul Bellanova and Charles De Ketelaere, and occasionally playing over or along with them in recent weeks. He has made 30 appearances in the season (nine starts), tallying three assists, 25 shots (nine on target), 29 chances created and 85 crosses (24 accurate).

