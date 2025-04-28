Juan Cuadrado News: Makes impact off the bench versus Lecce

Cuadrado drew three fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Cuadrado didn't get the start but came in at halftime and led the offensive charge after the interval, wreaking havoc on the wing and drawing the PK that led to the equalizer. He has started twice in the last five matches, either instead of Raoul Bellanova or along with him, notching 19 crosses (two accurate), eight corners, four tackles (one own) and two shots (zero on target).