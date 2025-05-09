Fantasy Soccer
Juan Francisco Brunetta headshot

Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Creates two chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Brunetta registered one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Brunetta saw his impact limited by a lack of set pieces, though he was still the only Tigres player with multiple scoring chances created in the first leg against the Aguascalientes side. The midfielder had a slight increase in defensive tasks before Romulo Zwarg came on for the second half. There's still a chance that Brunetta will regain his usual attacking upside in future matchups, looking to boost his tallies of six goals and three assists in 18 league appearances.

Juan Francisco Brunetta
Tigres UANL
