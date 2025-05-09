Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Creates two chances in draw

Brunetta registered one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Brunetta saw his impact limited by a lack of set pieces, though he was still the only Tigres player with multiple scoring chances created in the first leg against the Aguascalientes side. The midfielder had a slight increase in defensive tasks before Romulo Zwarg came on for the second half. There's still a chance that Brunetta will regain his usual attacking upside in future matchups, looking to boost his tallies of six goals and three assists in 18 league appearances.