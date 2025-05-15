Juan Francisco Brunetta News: Inefficient effort Wednesday

Brunetta had eight crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Toluca.

Brunetta struggled to make his usual creative impact as all of his deliveries lacked accuracy in the draw. Still, he completed 32 of his 37 passes and won each of his four tackles over 90 minutes on the pitch. While his scoring and assisting potential may be limited if he continues to do some defensive work, the midfielder retains a significant share of set pieces that could keep his playmaking numbers high in upcoming clashes.