Juan Herzog News: Leads defensive effort

Herzog recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Herzog was named to the Las Palmas starting XI Friday after a three-match absence resulting from a reported contract dispute between player and club. In his return, the central defender led the Las Palmas defensive effort with seven clearances while also making one interception. The young defender has contributed to one clean sheet over his 16 La Liga appearances (12 starts) during the 2024/2025 campaign.