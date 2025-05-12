Fantasy Soccer
Juan Herzog headshot

Juan Herzog News: Leads defensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Herzog recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Friday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Herzog was named to the Las Palmas starting XI Friday after a three-match absence resulting from a reported contract dispute between player and club. In his return, the central defender led the Las Palmas defensive effort with seven clearances while also making one interception. The young defender has contributed to one clean sheet over his 16 La Liga appearances (12 starts) during the 2024/2025 campaign.

Juan Herzog
Las Palmas
