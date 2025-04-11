Juan Herzog News: Out due to contract dispute

Herzog is out for Saturday's match against Getafe due to a contract dispute, according to Paco Cabrera of La Provincia.

Herzog is not going to be an option after he was left off the traveling squad, with reports now surfacing that he won't travel due to a recent contract dispute. This will be a blow for the club, as he did start in their past four outings, leaving Alex Suarez likely to rejoin the starting XI. Herzog will hope to have this settled soon and return to play next contest.