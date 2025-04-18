Fantasy Soccer
Juan Herzog News: Unused substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Herzog remained an unused subsitute in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Getafe, confirming that he is an option moving forward.

Herzog was expected to miss Saturday's clash due to a contract dispute but finally made the bench, confirming the issue was minor and that he is an option moving forward. He has been a regular starter lately but is expected to find a bench spot again on Saturday following the good performance of Alex Suarez in their last contest.

