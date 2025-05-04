Juan Miranda Injury: Forced off in Juventus game

Miranda had seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners before exiting Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus at the 67th minute due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Miranda had a dynamic performance and was the runner-up in deliveries within his team but found a teammate just once. He left midway through the second half after receiving some medical attention, possibly for an abdominal injury. His deputy Charlampos Lykogiannis, substituted for him.