Juan Miranda Injury: Forced off in Juventus game
Miranda had seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners before exiting Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus at the 67th minute due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.
Miranda had a dynamic performance and was the runner-up in deliveries within his team but found a teammate just once. He left midway through the second half after receiving some medical attention, possibly for an abdominal injury. His deputy Charlampos Lykogiannis, substituted for him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now