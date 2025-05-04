Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Miranda headshot

Juan Miranda Injury: Forced off in Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Miranda had seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners before exiting Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus at the 67th minute due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Miranda had a dynamic performance and was the runner-up in deliveries within his team but found a teammate just once. He left midway through the second half after receiving some medical attention, possibly for an abdominal injury. His deputy Charlampos Lykogiannis, substituted for him.

Juan Miranda
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now