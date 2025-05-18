Juan Miranda News: Sent off against Fiorentina

Miranda registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners before being expelled at the 88th minute of Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fiorentina.

Miranda was busy as usual on offense but was caught smacking an opponent away from the ball and will miss the season finale against Genoa. He put up career numbers in terms of assists in his maiden Serie A season, recording six and adding 57 key passes, 241 crosses (58 accurate) and 86 corners in 36 appearances (28 starts). Charalampos Lykogiannis or Lorenzo De Silvestri will take his place next week.