Juanlu News: Records assist

Juanlu assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Leganes.

Since signing a contract extension, Juanlu has continued his regular role as a reserve. In just his third reserve appearance, he already added to his G/A with an assist of a goal scored by Isaac. This season, the former has four assists, which is double what Juanlu logged during the 2023-24 La Liga that he also recorded for Sevilla.