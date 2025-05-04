Fantasy Soccer
Juanlu News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 3:45pm

Juanlu assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Leganes.

Since signing a contract extension, Juanlu has continued his regular role as a reserve. In just his third reserve appearance, he already added to his G/A with an assist of a goal scored by Isaac. This season, the former has four assists, which is double what Juanlu logged during the 2023-24 La Liga that he also recorded for Sevilla.

