Juanmi Injury: Late call for Sunday

Juanmi (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Mallorca, accoridng to manager Jose Bordalas, per Juancar Navacerrada of Marca

Juanmi has been out the past three outings and could be making his return Sunday, as he is now questionable due ot his undisclosed injuries. This could be good news for the club as they enter the final few games of the season. He has started in eight of his 12 appearances with the club and will look to see a starting role if fit.