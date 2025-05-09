Juanmi Injury: Questionable against Valencia

Juanmi (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Valencia, coach Jose Bordalas said in the press conference. "Juanmi is the principal one with whom there are questions."

Juanmi was training with the team in the last training sessions despite undisclosed reasons and is a doubt for Saturday's game after missing the previous match as well. That said, his potential absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been a bench option in his last two appearances for Getafe.