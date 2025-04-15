Juanmi Latasa News: Left out Monday

Latasa (Coach's decision) was left out of Monday's 4-2 loss to Atletico after an emotional week following his altercation on the bench with Luis Perez in the previous match, coach Alvaro Rubio said in a press conference. "I felt they shouldn't have been with us, a sporting circumstance. It's been a turbulent week emotionally."

Latasa and Luis Perez had an altercation on the bench in their last outing, nearly coming to blows. The incident was poorly received by Valladolid's management, who issued public statements announcing disciplinary action and requested that both players issue public apologies. That was not enough, as the coach decided to leave both out of the squad for Monday's game to preserve unity within the group for the remainder of the season. It remains unclear whether Latasa will be reintegrated into the squad in the near future. The situation is a significant setback for the team, as he had started in his last three appearances as the striker and scored two goals.