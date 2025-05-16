Jubal Injury: Out for finale

Jubal (knock) is out for Saturday's trip to PSG, per manager Christophe Pelissier.

Jubal isn't an option Saturday due to an injury he suffered against Nantes. The defender has been the first name on the team sheet throughout the season, making 30 appearances (all starts) and scoring a surprising six goals from center-back. The defender was excellent in his minutes, managing to set new career-highs for tackles and clearances as well.