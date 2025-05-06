Jude Bellingham News: Assists Sunday

Bellingham assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Bellingham recorded his eighth assist of the season to go along with his eight goals. Despite not matching his goal total from last year, he did surpass his assists as his role changed with the addition of Kylian Mbappe in the attack.