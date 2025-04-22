Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jude Bellingham headshot

Jude Bellingham News: Attempts five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Bellingham had five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Athletic.

For La Liga action, five shots mark Bellingham's highest tally in the category since Feb. 8. In terms of quality, he has lacked in that regard, with only one goal on 17 shots (five on target). Still, Bellingham has eight goals this season, and his 15 G/A in 23 games remains a positive. With Real Madrid now focused on winning La Liga, all his focus will be on winning the domestic league and consistent appearances.

Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now