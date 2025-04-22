Jude Bellingham News: Attempts five shots

Bellingham had five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Athletic.

For La Liga action, five shots mark Bellingham's highest tally in the category since Feb. 8. In terms of quality, he has lacked in that regard, with only one goal on 17 shots (five on target). Still, Bellingham has eight goals this season, and his 15 G/A in 23 games remains a positive. With Real Madrid now focused on winning La Liga, all his focus will be on winning the domestic league and consistent appearances.