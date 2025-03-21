Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Out for Saturday

Vilsaint is out for Saturday's match against Nashville after missing training Friday, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vilsaint was training inside and away from the team Friday, implying he is out after an early exit last week. He did start in their last outing, so this will force a change, with Kwadwo Opoku as a possible replacement. He will hope this is only a minor injury and he can return soon.