Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint headshot

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:52pm

Vilsaint is out for Saturday's match against Nashville after missing training Friday, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Vilsaint was training inside and away from the team Friday, implying he is out after an early exit last week. He did start in their last outing, so this will force a change, with Kwadwo Opoku as a possible replacement. He will hope this is only a minor injury and he can return soon.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now