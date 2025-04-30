Jules Kounde Injury: Forced off injured
Kounde was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Wednesday's clash with Inter.
Kounde came off with an apparent injury and couldn't make it to half time. Eric Garcia came on to replace him and would likely fill into a larger role if the injury is serious. Kounde has limited time to try and recover before a Saturday trip to Valladolid or the second leg in the Champions League on May 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now