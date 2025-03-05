Julian Alvarez News: Goal in Champions League

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Alvarez can say he is in form domestically and continentally, with the UEFA Champions League backing him up. For the UCL, he has logged either a goal or an assist during each of his last five appearances, which include six goals and one assist. Alvarez's recent form is great enough that when the Madrid teams rematch in CL action on March 12, it would be surprising if he does not deliver in some way. Before then is a Sunday game at Getafe, and his last four appearances include an average of one goal per matchup.