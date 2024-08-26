Premier League Review: Reactions, Lineups, Stats from Gameweek 2

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik reviews Gameweek 2 in the Premier League, checking out box scores and reviewing each team for 60 seconds. He goes through corners and lineup decisions by managers.

The transfer window is still making headlines with only a few days left before closing. That didn't stop Erling Haaland and Noni Madueke from highlighting the weekend after a couple hat tricks. Manchester City are in maybe one of the better situations they've been in over the past few seasons if they can stay healthy. Players like Rodri, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden were all either saved for the bench or missed out completely due to various minor reasons against Ipswich Town. The loss of Julian Alvarez is an afterthought at this point.

Enzo Maresca continues to tinker his Chelsea XI and may have found the right pieces with Madueke on the right wing and Cole Palmer operating centrally, which probably should've been solved in preseason. If they can figure things out defensively, they may be onto something. Then again, take away their high-end efficiency at Wolverhampton and the score would've been different.

What does the near future look like for Everton, who are hoping to recover a couple defenders over the next couple weeks? Will Iliman Ndiaye take a spot in the starting XI? Is Ashley Young enough at right-back until Nathan Patterson and/or Seamus Coleman return?

Along those lines, all newly-promoted sides are struggling to get going, as well. It's a long season, but their deficiencies have been on display and all three will be hoping to add another piece or two in the coming days.

Southampton were a bust after showing promise at Newcastle. Leicester City couldn't take a point from Fulham, while Ipswich Town have had the most difficult run of fixture to open the campaign.

