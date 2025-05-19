Julian Alvarez News: Makes big splash in win
Alvarez scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Betis.
Alvarez delivered a massive performance, racking up three goal contributions in a match for the first time in 36 appearances on the campaign. He also tied his season high with four chances created in the match and amassed at least two chances created in six of his last seven appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now