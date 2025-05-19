Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Alvarez headshot

Julian Alvarez News: Makes big splash in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 5:15pm

Alvarez scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Betis.

Alvarez delivered a massive performance, racking up three goal contributions in a match for the first time in 36 appearances on the campaign. He also tied his season high with four chances created in the match and amassed at least two chances created in six of his last seven appearances.

Julian Alvarez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now