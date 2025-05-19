Fantasy Soccer
Julian Brandt headshot

Julian Brandt News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Brandt made an assist, had one off-target shot and created three chances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Brandt had a campaign with a lot of ups and downs but couldn't ask for a better finish as his assist for Marcel Sabitzer to make it 2-0 in the 47th minute was his fourth over the last three matches. His five goals and 10 assists over 30 league appearances were still solid, but the playmaker can definitely do better in the front of the net to get closer to double digits in goals.

Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
