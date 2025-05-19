Julian Brandt News: Delivers assist in win

Brandt made an assist, had one off-target shot and created three chances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Brandt had a campaign with a lot of ups and downs but couldn't ask for a better finish as his assist for Marcel Sabitzer to make it 2-0 in the 47th minute was his fourth over the last three matches. His five goals and 10 assists over 30 league appearances were still solid, but the playmaker can definitely do better in the front of the net to get closer to double digits in goals.