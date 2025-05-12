Julian Brandt News: Goal, assist in win
Brandt scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
Brandt was back among the goals during Sunday's win, putting together an excellent showing with a pair of goal contributions. It was a tough match against Leverkusen but Brandt was at his brilliant best throughout. He quietly remains one of the best attackers in Germany.
