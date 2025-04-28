Julian Brandt News: Scores in win

Brandt scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and created two chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.

Brandt had his best performance in a while as he initiated the play that led to his team's first goal, scored the second with a powerful volley in the 75th minute and was involved in other dangerous plays throughout the contest. The playmaker will hope his first goal in almost three months is a sign of better things to come during the final stretch of the campaign, with his team fighting for a spot on European competition next year.