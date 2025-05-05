Julian Fernandez News: Scores lone goal Sunday

Fernandez scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Fernandez scored the only goal of Sunday's match, an unassisted outside-the-box strike in the ninth minute. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since March 15. It was his best all-around match as well as he set season highs in shots (five), shots on target (two), crosses (nine) and corners (five), and he also tied a season high with three chances created. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Agustin Ojeda.