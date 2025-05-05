Fantasy Soccer
Julian Fernandez News: Scores lone goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Fernandez scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Fernandez scored the only goal of Sunday's match, an unassisted outside-the-box strike in the ninth minute. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since March 15. It was his best all-around match as well as he set season highs in shots (five), shots on target (two), crosses (nine) and corners (five), and he also tied a season high with three chances created. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Agustin Ojeda.

