Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Fernandez headshot

Julian Fernandez News: Sends 13 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Fernandez registered three shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Fernandez had a season high of crosses with 13, bringing his average a game to about 2.3. He has started the last three MLS game sin a row after being a bench option the previous three, scoring once with 22 crosses (three accurate) and 11 chances created in the last six contests.

Julian Fernandez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now