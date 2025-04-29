Julian Gressel News: Claimed off waivers

Gressel has been claimed off waivers and is joining Minnesota from Miami, according to his new club.

Gressel is making a switch of clubs just after the deadline, with the midfielder having been claimed off waivers to join Minnesota. He will join the club until December 2026, with an option for the 2027 season. He is a veteran with plenty of MLS experience, most recently appearing in 32 games (31 starts) with Miami while notching one goal and nine assists during the 2024 season. That said, he will hope to return to a starting spot with his new club, although the midfielder will likely have to work into that role and see more rotational time to start.