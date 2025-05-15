Julian Gressel News: Starts, attempts seven crosses

Gressel recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.

For the Minnesota club, Wednesday includes Gressel's first start. If his history showcases anything, it is that he is cross-reliable. 2024 includes Gressel's 54 corners, 44 chances created and 37 accurate crosses for at least a part of nine assists also logged then.