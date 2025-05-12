Julian Ryerson News: Nets rare goal

Ryerson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Ryerson found the back of the net during Sunday's win, a rare goal for the defender who isn't the most attacking full-back. Still he can get forward and as he showed Sunday he has some attacking ability on the occasions he does get forward. Ryerson has solid upside as long as he remains part of the starting XI in Dortmund.