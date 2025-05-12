Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Ryerson headshot

Julian Ryerson News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Ryerson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Ryerson found the back of the net during Sunday's win, a rare goal for the defender who isn't the most attacking full-back. Still he can get forward and as he showed Sunday he has some attacking ability on the occasions he does get forward. Ryerson has solid upside as long as he remains part of the starting XI in Dortmund.

Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now