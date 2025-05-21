Fantasy Soccer
Julien Duranville headshot

Julien Duranville News: Still seeing reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Duranville registered one chance created, five shots and 13 crosses in 12 appearances (two starts) this season.

Duranville struggled to find time this season, with the forward earning just under 300 minutes of play in his 12 appearances. That said, he also failed to see a goal contribution in his time on the field. He will hope for more of an advanced role next season or a possible loan to see some minutes somewhere else, as he is still only 19.

Julien Duranville
Borussia Dortmund
