Julien Le Cardinal Injury: Back and feeling good

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Le Cardinal (illness) is back with the squad and feeling good after his late scratch from Saturday against Monaco, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Le Cardinal was a late scratch Saturday due to illness but is available for Sunday's match against Saint-Etienne. However, with captain Brendan Chardonnet back and Abdoulaye Ndiaye performing well, it remains unclear if he will return directly to the starting lineup against Les Verts.

