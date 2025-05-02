Fantasy Soccer
Julien Le Cardinal headshot

Julien Le Cardinal Injury: Could be out season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Le Cardinal (hamstring) suffered an injury in training on Tuesday and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference, according to Le Telegramme. "Potentially until the end of the season, unless he recovers a little faster. It further depopulates our defensive sector."

Le Cardinal suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday's training session and could be ruled out for the remainder of the season. That said, this is a big blow since another option in the backline is unavailable and captain Brendan Chardonnet will miss next week's game due to suspension. If Le Cardinal is unable to return in time, French defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye is expected to remain in the starting XI through the end of the season.

Julien Le Cardinal
Brest
