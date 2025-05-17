Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julien Le Cardinal headshot

Julien Le Cardinal Injury: Ruled out against Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Le Cardinal (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's final clash of the season against Nice.

Le Cardinal has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Nice for the season finale since he hasn't yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. That said, he has been a bench option in three of his last four available games, therefore his absence doesn't impact the starting XI. He will however look to be recovered and fit for the pre-season of the Brestois.

Julien Le Cardinal
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now