Julien Le Cardinal Injury: Ruled out against Nice
Le Cardinal (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's final clash of the season against Nice.
Le Cardinal has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Nice for the season finale since he hasn't yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. That said, he has been a bench option in three of his last four available games, therefore his absence doesn't impact the starting XI. He will however look to be recovered and fit for the pre-season of the Brestois.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now