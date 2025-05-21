Julien Ponceau News: Creative spark in frontline
Ponceau played 30 Ligue 2 games, netting three goals and assisting five times in the 2024-25 season.
Ponceau's creativity and ball control added a dynamic edge to Lorient's offense. His contributions were key in unlocking defenses and creating scoring opportunities throughout the season and helped Lorient win the Ligue 2 title. Ponceau's technical skills and vision were vital assets in the team's attacking play and allowed them to be promoted again to the French top flight ahead of next season.
