Julio Enciso Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Enciso (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manger Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. "Julio is not too far away from the squad. There's going to be a real decision as to whether there's any involvement for him this weekend.

Enciso could be returning following his absence due to a knee injury, as the attacker is nearing a return and could be involved to face Palace. He has missed the club's last three matches, so this would be a solid addition for the club. He has only started in five of his 16 appearances this season and will probably only see a bench spot if fit.