Julio Enciso Injury: Still not training

Enciso (knee) is still not training with the team but is working in the gym, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "He [Enciso] is not training on the pitch yet but he's progressing well. He's working hard in the gym now and hopefully will be out on the grass soon."

Enciso has only been out a couple weeks with the knee injury and it sounds like he should be ready to train in the coming weeks. Initially feared as a serious injury, there's a chance he ready to return in March. Unfortunately for him, there would be a lot of minutes available right now with Omari Hutchinson dealing with a knee injury of his own.