Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Enciso generated four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Leicester City.

Enciso led the Ipswich Town attack Sunday with four shot attempts (one on goal), but he was unable to jumpstart the attack in a 2-0 defeat. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the attacking-midfielder has continually set his sights on goal, attempting 12 shots (four on goal) and scoring once. Since returning from a knee injury in early March, Enciso has scored three goals over 10 successive starting appearances.

Julio Enciso
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now