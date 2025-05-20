Julio Enciso News: Four shots in loss

Enciso generated four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Leicester City.

Enciso led the Ipswich Town attack Sunday with four shot attempts (one on goal), but he was unable to jumpstart the attack in a 2-0 defeat. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the attacking-midfielder has continually set his sights on goal, attempting 12 shots (four on goal) and scoring once. Since returning from a knee injury in early March, Enciso has scored three goals over 10 successive starting appearances.